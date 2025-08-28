Love bok choy? You'll enjoy these recipes

A key member of Asian cuisine, bok choy brings a delightful crunch and mild flavor to the dishes. Rich in vitamins A and C, this leafy green is both versatile and nutritious. It is perfect for adding greens to your diet or trying out new recipes. Here are some easy, tasty recipes showcasing the unique qualities of bok choy.

Dish 1 Stir-fried bok choy with garlic Stir-fried bok choy with garlic is a quick and easy way to enjoy the natural flavors of this vegetable. Heat oil in a pan, add minced garlic until fragrant. Toss in chopped bok choy and stir-fry for around three minutes until the leaves are wilted but still crisp. Season with salt and pepper to taste. This dish can be paired with rice/noodles for a complete meal.

Dish 2 Bok choy soup with tofu For a comforting bowl of soup, pair bok choy with tofu in a light broth. Start by simmering vegetable broth in a pot, then add sliced tofu cubes and chopped bok choy stems first since they take longer to cook than the leaves. After about five minutes, add the leaves and let them cook for another two minutes. Season the soup with soy sauce and garnish it with green onions before serving.

Dish 3 Grilled bok choy salad Grilling bok choy enhances its smoky flavor while retaining its crunchiness. Slice the bok choy lengthwise, brush it lightly with olive oil and grill each side for about two minutes until charred marks appear. Serve it on a plate topped with sesame seeds and drizzle some lemon juice over it for added zestiness.