Maharashtra on your plate: Dishes to try
What's the story
Maharashtra, a western Indian state, has some amazing vegetarian breakfasts that are healthy and delicious.
They are not just favorites of the locals, but also attract food lovers from other states.
The breakfasts are spicy as well as sweet, so there's something for everyone.
Digging into these traditional meals can give a kick-start to your day and introduce you to Maharashtra's rich culinary heritage.
Flattened rice
Poha: A light and flavorful start
Poha is a quintessential breakfast dish prepared using flattened rice, and seasoned with turmeric, mustard seeds, and green chilies.
It is sometimes garnished with freshly chopped coriander leaves and grated coconut to amp up the flavor.
This light yet filling dish makes for an ideal meal option if you wish to kick-start your day on a healthy note.
Poha is usually served with lemon wedges on the side to further enhance its taste.
Spicy curry
Misal pav: A spicy delight
Misal pav consists of a spicy curry made from sprouted lentils topped with farsan or sev and served with pav (bread rolls).
This dish is known for its fiery taste and vibrant presentation. It includes ingredients like onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, and various spices that contribute to its rich flavor profile.
Misal pav is often enjoyed as a hearty breakfast option in Maharashtra.
Tapioca pearls
Sabudana khichdi: Perfect fasting food
Sabudana khichdi is prepared using tapioca pearls cooked with peanuts, potatoes, and mild spices.
While it is often eaten during fasting periods, it also makes for a delicious breakfast option any day of the week.
The dish's unique texture comes from the soft tapioca pearls and crunchy peanuts.
Nutritious bread
Thalipeeth: Multigrain flatbread
A nutritious multigrain flatbread, thalipeeth, is made by mixing wheat, besan (gram flour), jowar (sorghum) and bajra (pearl millet) flours with spices such as cumin and coriander powder.
It is cooked on a griddle until crispy golden brown outside and soft inside.
Served with yogurt, pickle or chutney, it makes for a wholesome meal, rich in nutrition.