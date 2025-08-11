Love spring onions? You'll enjoy these dishes

Spring onions, also called scallions or green onions, are a great ingredient to add flavor to many dishes. With their mild taste and crisp texture, they are just perfect for giving that fresh touch to a range of recipes. Be it a simple salad or an elaborate main course, spring onions can be your perfect go-to ingredient. Here are five delightful dishes featuring spring onions.

Quick noodles Stir-fried spring onion noodles Start by boiling your choice of noodles until they are al dente. In a pan, heat oil and saute chopped garlic and ginger. Toss in some sliced spring onions, bell peppers, and carrots. Add the noodles, season with soy sauce and sesame oil, and stir-fry for three minutes.

Savory pancakes Spring onion pancakes Spring onion pancakes are an amazing appetizer/snack. For making them, knead flour with water to a dough and let it rest for half-an-hour. Roll it out in thin circles, sprinkle chopped spring onions on them, fold them in layers and roll again into flat pancakes. Cook on hot skillet till both sides turn golden brown. Serve these crispy delights with soy sauce or chili dip.

Comforting soup Creamy spring onion soup A creamy spring onion soup is just what you need if you're looking for something comforting without too much fuss. Saute some chopped spring onions in butter until soft, but not browned. Add vegetable broth and bring it to a boil before reducing heat to simmer for ten minutes. Blend until smooth using an immersion blender (or regular, if needed); then stir in cream before serving warm.

Flavorful rice Spring onion fried rice Spring onion fried rice is an easy way to use leftover rice while making something deliciously new at home! Heat oil in your wok; add minced garlic followed by finely sliced white parts from several stalks of fresh green/spring onion bulbs (reserve greens). Stir-fry briefly before adding cold pre-cooked rice along with soy sauce seasoning - toss well so each grain gets coated evenly - and finish off by folding through reserved green tops just before serving time!