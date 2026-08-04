5 delicious bottle gourd chutneys to try at home
What's the story
Bottle gourd, or lauki, is a versatile vegetable that can be turned into delicious chutneys. These chutneys are not just tasty but also healthy, making them the perfect accompaniment to your meals. Here are five savory delights made from bottle gourd that you can try at home. Each chutney has its own unique flavor profile, giving you a variety of options to elevate your dining experience.
Spicy delight
Spicy bottle gourd chutney
This chutney is for those who like it hot.
Blend grated bottle gourd with green chilies, ginger, and garlic for a spicy kick. Add some salt and lemon juice for taste.
This chutney goes well with rice or flatbreads and gives a fiery touch to your meal.
Tangy twist
Tangy bottle gourd chutney
For a tangy twist, mix grated bottle gourd with tamarind paste, jaggery, and spices like cumin and coriander powder.
This chutney has a perfect balance of sweet and sour flavors that goes well with snacks like samosas or pakoras.
Minty freshness
Minty bottle gourd chutney
Combine grated bottle gourd with fresh mint leaves, yogurt, and a pinch of salt to make this refreshing chutney.
The mint adds an invigorating freshness that complements the mild taste of the gourd.
This chutney is perfect as a dip or spread on sandwiches.
Coconut richness
Coconut bottle gourd chutney
Blend grated bottle gourd with grated coconut, green chilies, and a dash of salt for a creamy chutney.
The coconut lends richness while keeping the flavors balanced.
This one goes well with idlis or dosas.
Herbaceous blend
Coriander bottle gourd chutney
Mix grated bottle gourd with fresh coriander leaves, lemon juice, and spices like cumin powder for an herbaceous delight.
This chutney has a fresh aroma from the coriander leaves, making it an ideal side dish for any Indian meal.