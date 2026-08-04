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5 delicious bottle gourd chutneys to try at home
Bottle gourd chutneys are not just tasty but also healthy

5 delicious bottle gourd chutneys to try at home

By Vinita Jain
Aug 04, 2026
11:47 am
What's the story

Bottle gourd, or lauki, is a versatile vegetable that can be turned into delicious chutneys. These chutneys are not just tasty but also healthy, making them the perfect accompaniment to your meals. Here are five savory delights made from bottle gourd that you can try at home. Each chutney has its own unique flavor profile, giving you a variety of options to elevate your dining experience.

Spicy delight

Spicy bottle gourd chutney

This chutney is for those who like it hot.

Blend grated bottle gourd with green chilies, ginger, and garlic for a spicy kick. Add some salt and lemon juice for taste.

This chutney goes well with rice or flatbreads and gives a fiery touch to your meal.

Tangy twist

Tangy bottle gourd chutney

For a tangy twist, mix grated bottle gourd with tamarind paste, jaggery, and spices like cumin and coriander powder.

This chutney has a perfect balance of sweet and sour flavors that goes well with snacks like samosas or pakoras.

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Minty freshness

Minty bottle gourd chutney

Combine grated bottle gourd with fresh mint leaves, yogurt, and a pinch of salt to make this refreshing chutney.

The mint adds an invigorating freshness that complements the mild taste of the gourd.

This chutney is perfect as a dip or spread on sandwiches.

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Coconut richness

Coconut bottle gourd chutney

Blend grated bottle gourd with grated coconut, green chilies, and a dash of salt for a creamy chutney.

The coconut lends richness while keeping the flavors balanced.

This one goes well with idlis or dosas.

Herbaceous blend

Coriander bottle gourd chutney

Mix grated bottle gourd with fresh coriander leaves, lemon juice, and spices like cumin powder for an herbaceous delight.

This chutney has a fresh aroma from the coriander leaves, making it an ideal side dish for any Indian meal.

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