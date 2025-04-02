Savory pancake recipes you'll love
What's the story
Savory pancakes are a delicious twist to the traditional sweet ones, making for a versatile meal that can be eaten anytime during the day.
These vegetarian recipes are not only easy to make but also filled with flavors and nutrients.
Looking for a quick breakfast, light lunch, or appetizing dinner? These savory pancakes will satiate your taste buds without any compromise on health.
Spinach delight
Spinach and cheese pancakes
Spinach and cheese pancakes are the perfect way to combine the goodness of leafy greens with the creamy texture of cheese.
Start by mixing whole wheat flour with water to form a batter. Add chopped spinach, grated cheese, salt, and pepper.
Cook on a non-stick pan until golden brown on both sides.
Rich in iron and calcium, these pancakes are great for those looking to boost nutrient intake.
Veggie mix
Zucchini and corn pancakes
Zucchini and corn pancakes blend the sweetness of corn with subtle notes of zucchini.
Grate some zucchini and combine them with corn kernels in a mixing bowl. Add flour, baking powder, salt, pepper, and milk to make a thick batter.
Cook spoonfuls of this batter on a hot skillet until crispy edges appear.
These pancakes are perfect for summer meals as they use fresh, seasonal produce.
Herb infusion
Potato pancakes with herbs
Potato pancakes with herbs give you the best of both worlds—comfort food feels while being healthy too.
Grate potatoes into thin shreds; squeeze out excess moisture before mixing them in flour along with chopped herbs like parsley or dill, plus seasoning spices like garlic powder or paprika if you want.
Fry small portions over medium heat till crisp outside yet soft inside—perfect when served with yogurt dip.
Colorful combo
Carrot and pea pancakes
Carrot and pea pancakes add vibrant colors along with nutritional benefits from both vegetables involved here!
Shred carrots finely, then blend peas into paste consistency using a blender/processor; combine these ingredients within a chickpea flour base seasoned lightly with salt and pepper.
Pour batter onto a heated griddle, flipping once bubbles appear atop the surface, ensuring even cooking throughout each side—great addition during brunch gatherings!
Protein boost
Lentil flour pancakes
Lentil flour is high on protein, making it an excellent substitute for regular flours used in pancakes.
Prepare batter with lentil flour and water, adding spices like cumin and coriander if you like, boosting flavors but keeping the process simple.
Fry them in portions, ensuring that heat is evenly distributed across the surface area and they are always cooked perfectly, served hot off the stovetop.