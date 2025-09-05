Things do in Maharashtra

Maharashtra , a western Indian state, is famous for its busy cities and glorious past. But did you know, the heart of this state beats in its villages? Here's an itinerary which takes you through some offbeat villages/towns of the state, where traditions are thriving, and the local life is as pure as it gets. From handicrafts to colorful festivals, rural Maharashtra is enriching and enlightening!

#1 Explore Warli Art villages The Warli art form is a traditional tribal art of the Warli tribes of Maharashtra. A visit to these villages gives a glimpse of their unique painting style which features simple geometric shapes. The artists usually portray the scenes of daily life and nature using white pigment on mud walls. Interacting with local artisans gives an insight into their techniques and the cultural significance behind every piece of art.

#2 Visit Paithan for handwoven saris Paithan, near Aurangabad, is famous for its beautiful handwoven saris, popularly known as Paithani saris. The saris are known for the intricate designs and beautiful colors created using silk threads intertwined with gold or silver zari. A visit to this town lets travelers witness the painstaking process of sari weaving, and also help local weavers who have kept this craft alive over generations.

#3 Experience Lavani dance performances Lavani is another traditional dance form that originated in Maharashtra. It is characterized by its powerful rhythm and expressive movements. A Lavani performance in rural settings offers an authentic glimpse of this energetic dance form, often accompanied by folk music on instruments like dholki or harmonium. Usually held during festivals or special occasions, these performances offer an immersive cultural experience to visitors.