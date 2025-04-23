Lavender care 101: How to boost growth and fragrance
Lavender is one of the most sought-after plants because of its calming fragrance and colorful purple flowers.
Most gardeners look for ways to boost its growth and scent naturally.
By knowing the requirements of lavender, you can provide an environment that ensures healthy growth and stronger fragrance.
Here are some practical tips to help you do just that without synthetic products or complicated techniques.
Sunlight
Optimize sunlight exposure
Lavender loves full sun and needs at least six hours of direct sun each day.
Keep your plants at a spot where they can get plenty of light, like south-facing gardens or balconies.
Sufficient sunlight not just promotes growth but also enhances the plant's fragrance by promoting essential oil production.
Soil
Ensure well-drained soil
Proper drainage is essential for the health of lavender.
Use sandy, gravelly soil where water can flow freely and not sit causing root rot.
If your garden soil retains too much moisture, try planting lavender in raised beds or containers with drainage holes.
Adding organic matter like compost can improve soil structure without compromising on drainage.
Pruning
Prune regularly for better growth
Pruning not only helps maintain lavender's shape but also encourages new growth.
Trim back one-third of the plant after flowering to get rid of spent blooms and promote bushier foliage.
Regularly pruning prevents the plant from becoming woody and enhances air circulation, reducing the risk of disease.
Watering
Water sparingly but consistently
Lavender flourishes in dry conditions, shunning excessive moisture.
Once established, water the plant sparingly. Let the soil's top inch dry out completely before the next watering.
During prolonged dry weather, choose deep watering every fortnight. This encourages the roots to grow deeper. It fosters a more resilient plant.
Fertilizers
Use natural fertilizers wisely
Lavender grows well with little feeding but a rare application of natural fertilizers can enhance its growth.
In spring, when the new growth comes, apply a balanced organic fertilizer just once.
Avoid over-fertilizing, which can produce an abundance of foliage at the expense of reduced flower and fragrance production, keeping the plant's natural balance.