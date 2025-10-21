Serbia's best-kept secrets: 5 lesser-known spots

Serbia, a country in Southeast Europe , is famous for its rich history and vibrant culture. While most tourists flock to Belgrade, the capital city, there are several lesser-known destinations that offer unique experiences. These hidden gems provide a glimpse into Serbia's diverse landscapes and cultural heritage. From serene natural parks to charming towns, these spots are ideal for travelers looking for an offbeat adventure in Serbia.

Tara Park Explore the beauty of Tara National Park Tara National Park is located in western Serbia and is famous for its stunning views and biodiversity. The park is home to pristine forests, deep canyons, and the Drina River. Visitors can hike through numerous trails, spot rare wildlife such as the endemic Serbian spruce, and enjoy panoramic views from viewpoints like Banjska Stena. The park also offers opportunities for rafting on the Drina River.

Novi Pazar Discover the charm of Novi Pazar Novi Pazar is a town in southwestern Serbia that boasts of a rich cultural mix. The town's architecture is a testimony to its diverse past, with structures like the Altun-Alem Mosque and the Church of St. Peter. Visitors can stroll through lively bazaars, relish traditional cuisine, and soak in the local history at museums.

Viminacium Visit the ancient city of Viminacium Viminacium was once an important Roman settlement near present-day Kostolac. The archaeological site features well-preserved ruins including amphitheaters, baths, and city walls. Visitors can take guided tours to learn about Roman life in this area while exploring ancient mosaics and artifacts displayed at the on-site museum.

Drvengrad Experience rural life in Drvengrad Drvengrad, also known as Mecavnik or Kustendorf, is a quaint ethno-village built by filmmaker Emir Kusturica on Mokra Gora Mountain. This wooden village features traditional Serbian architecture with its cabins, churches, and a school. It hosts cultural events throughout the year, including film festivals, attracting artists from around the world. It offers an immersive experience of rural life amidst stunning natural beauty.