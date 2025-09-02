5 must-eat Serbian dishes

Serbia has a range of delicious, unique plant-based snacks. Reflecting the country's rich culinary traditions, these snacks are a must-try for anyone keen on exploring new flavors. From savory pastries to sweet treats, Serbian plant-based snacks offer the perfect opportunity to enjoy something exciting. Whether you're visiting Serbia or simply want to try something new at home, these snacks are definitely worth a try.

Snack 1 Ajvar: A flavorful pepper spread Ajvar is a popular Serbian spread made from roasted red peppers and eggplants. It is often seasoned with garlic and chili peppers, giving it a slightly spicy kick. This versatile spread can be enjoyed on bread or used as a condiment for various dishes. Ajvar is not only tasty but also packed with vitamins A and C due to its pepper content.

Snack 2 Proja: Cornbread delight Proja is a traditional Serbian cornbread that is simple yet satisfying. Made from cornmeal, water, and oil, this snack is naturally plant-based and gluten-free. Proja can either be enjoyed on its own or paired with ajvar for added flavor. Its dense texture makes it filling enough to serve as a light meal or snack.

Snack 3 Urnebes: Spicy cheese spread Urnebes is another beloved Serbian spread, prepared with white cheese blended with paprika and chili peppers. Although it is traditionally made with dairy cheese, there are now vegan versions that employ plant-based alternatives such as tofu or cashew cheese. Urnebes gives the spicy touch when served with bread or crackers.