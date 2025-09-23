Sesame seeds + cucumbers: A refreshing summer combo

Sesame seeds and cucumbers are two ingredients that can make your summer meals a lot healthier. Sesame seeds are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fiber, while cucumbers are mostly water and low in calories. Together, they make a refreshing addition to your meals, giving you the nutrients you need to stay healthy during the hot months. Here's how you can use these ingredients in your diet.

Dish 1 Nutrient-rich salad ideas Combine sliced cucumbers with a sprinkle of sesame seeds for a simple yet nutritious salad. Add some cherry tomatoes and a drizzle of olive oil for added flavor. This salad not only tastes good but also offers vitamins A and C from the cucumbers and healthy fats from the olive oil. The sesame seeds add a nice crunch along with calcium and magnesium.

Dish 2 Refreshing cucumber smoothie Blend cucumbers with some yogurt or almond milk for a refreshing smoothie. Add honey or mint leaves for sweetness and flavor. This smoothie is hydrating, thanks to the high water content of cucumbers, while providing probiotics from yogurt or vitamins from almond milk. Sesame seeds can be added as a topping for extra texture and nutrition.

Dish 3 Roasted cucumber chips with sesame Slice cucumbers thinly and roast them until crispy to make a healthy snack option. Sprinkle sesame seeds before roasting to add flavor and nutrition. These chips are an excellent alternative to regular snacks like potato chips, offering fiber from cucumbers and healthy fats from sesame seeds without excess calories or sodium.