Sesame seeds for hormonal balance: 5 breakfast recipes

Sesame seeds are a tiny powerhouse of nutrition, packed with essential nutrients that promote hormonal health. They are rich in lignans, healthy fats, and minerals that can help maintain hormonal balance. Including sesame seeds in your breakfast can be an easy way to start your day on a healthy note. Here are five sesame seed-based breakfast recipes that can help you with hormonal balance.

Tip 1 Sesame seed smoothie delight A sesame seed smoothie is a quick and nutritious option for busy mornings. Blend one tablespoon of sesame seeds with a banana, a cup of almond milk, and a teaspoon of honey for sweetness. This smoothie provides healthy fats from the sesame seeds and potassium from the banana, which helps regulate blood pressure and supports hormonal balance.

Tip 2 Crunchy sesame seed granola Make your own crunchy granola at home by mixing rolled oats with honey, olive oil, and crushed sesame seeds. Bake until golden brown and enjoy it with yogurt or milk. This granola is not only delicious but also rich in fiber and protein, which are important for keeping energy levels stable throughout the day.

Tip 3 Nutritious sesame seed porridge Cook up a warm porridge by simmering rice flakes in water or milk until soft. Stir in ground sesame seeds along with a pinch of cinnamon for flavor. This comforting dish offers calcium from the milk (if used) and magnesium from the sesame seeds, both of which are essential for maintaining hormonal balance.

Tip 4 Flavorful sesame seed pancakes For a twist on traditional pancakes, add ground sesame seeds to your batter. Mix flour, baking powder, milk (or plant-based alternative), and one tablespoon of ground sesame seeds. Cook on a skillet until golden brown on both sides. These pancakes provide fiber and protein, keeping you full longer while supporting hormone regulation.