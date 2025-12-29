5 iconic dishes that celebrate sesame seeds 

Sesame seeds are an integral part of African vegetarian cuisine, adding flavor and nutrition to a number of traditional dishes. These tiny seeds are packed with essential nutrients and have been used for centuries in Africa . From savory stews to delightful snacks, sesame seeds are a versatile ingredient that enhances the taste and texture of many meals. Here are five African vegetarian dishes that highlight the magic of sesame seeds.

Dish 1 Ethiopian injera with sesame seeds Injera is a staple Ethiopian flatbread made from teff flour, but sometimes sesame seeds are added to the batter for extra flavor and nutrition. The fermentation process gives injera its signature spongy texture, making it the perfect accompaniment to various vegetable stews and salads. The addition of sesame seeds not only enhances the taste but also adds healthy fats and protein to this beloved dish.

Dish 2 West African egusi soup Egusi soup is a popular West African dish made with ground melon seeds, known as egusi, and vegetables such as spinach or pumpkin leaves. While not made from sesame seeds, this dish often features them as a garnish or ingredient in some variations. The nutty flavor of sesame complements the rich texture of the soup, making it a hearty meal packed with nutrients.

Dish 3 Moroccan zaalouk with sesame twist Zaalouk is a Moroccan eggplant and tomato salad that is usually served as a side or appetizer. In some regions, crushed sesame seeds are mixed into the dish or sprinkled on top before serving. This addition gives an extra crunch and depth of flavor to the already delicious combination of roasted eggplants and tomatoes.

Dish 4 Sudanese mulukhiyah enriched with sesame Mulukhiyah is an ancient leafy green stew popular across Sudan and other parts of North Africa. It is usually prepared by cooking jute leaves with garlic, coriander, and lemon juice until they become tender. In Sudanese cuisine, toasted ground or whole unhulled black sesame seeds may be added for additional texture and health benefits, including calcium content.