This is the side of Seychelles many skip (but shouldn't)
What's the story
Seychelles, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean, is famous for its stunning beaches and lush greenery. However, beyond the popular tourist spots, lie some hidden gems that promise a unique experience. These lesser-known places give you a glimpse of Seychelles' natural beauty and cultural richness, without the crowd. Exploring these spots can make your trip even more memorable, giving you an insight into the islands' true essence.
La Digue
Discovering La Digue's Anse Source d'Argent
Anse Source d'Argent on La Digue is famous for its pink granite boulders and crystal-clear waters.
Unlike other crowded beaches, this one is relatively peaceful, giving you the chance to enjoy nature's beauty in peace.
The beach is surrounded by shallow waters, making it ideal for swimming and snorkeling.
You can also walk through the nearby L'Union Estate to learn about the island's history and culture.
Aldabra Atoll
Exploring Aldabra Atoll's biodiversity
Aldabra Atoll is one of the world's largest raised coral atolls and a UNESCO World Heritage site. It is home to a diverse range of wildlife, including giant tortoises, and various bird species.
The atoll's remoteness ensures that it remains pristine and less visited by tourists.
Exploring Aldabra gives you an opportunity to witness incredible biodiversity in its natural habitat.
Morne Seychellois
Hiking Morne Seychellois National Park trails
Morne Seychellois National Park covers more than 20% of Mahe Island and features several hiking trails for nature lovers.
The park's trails lead through dense forests to breathtaking viewpoints overlooking the island's coastline and lush interiors.
Hiking here not only gives you a chance to connect with nature, but also to see some of Seychelles' unique flora and fauna.
Curieuse Island
Unveiling Curieuse Island's history
Curieuse Island has a fascinating history, from being a leper colony to a site for giant tortoise conservation.
Today, it is a national park where you can walk through mangrove forests and sandy beaches, and learn about its past from informative signboards.
The island is also home to hundreds of Aldabra giant tortoises, which you can see up close.
Praslin
Experiencing Praslin's Vallee de Mai
Vallee de Mai on Praslin Island is famous for its unique Coco de Mer palms, which produce the world's largest seeds.
This UNESCO World Heritage site is a rare opportunity to witness these palms in their natural habitat, surrounded by lush greenery and diverse wildlife, including the black parrot species.
A visit here is a must for nature lovers looking for something unique in Seychelles.