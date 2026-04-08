Secret to authentic Japanese cuisine? It's shiso leaves 

Shiso leaves, a staple in Japanese cuisine, are gaining popularity for their unique flavor and versatility. With a taste that combines mint, basil, and anise, these vibrant green leaves can elevate a range of dishes. Not just limited to traditional recipes, shiso leaves can be creatively incorporated into various culinary creations. Here are five innovative ways to use shiso leaves in your cooking.

Tip 1 Shiso-infused oils for dressings Creating shiso-infused oil is an easy way to add a subtle herbal note to salads and other dishes. Simply steep fresh shiso leaves in olive or sesame oil for a few hours or days. The resulting oil can be drizzled over salads or used as a base for salad dressings. The infusion process allows the oil to capture the aromatic qualities of the leaves, without overpowering other ingredients.

Tip 2 Shiso leaf pesto alternative For a twist on traditional pesto, swap out basil for shiso leaves. Blend fresh shiso with garlic, nuts, such as pine nuts or almonds, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil for a vibrant green sauce. This shiso pesto can be tossed with pasta, spread on sandwiches, or used as a dip for vegetables. Its unique flavor profile adds an exciting dimension to classic recipes.

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Tip 3 Shiso leaf tea refreshment Shiso leaf tea is a refreshing beverage option that can be enjoyed hot or cold. Simply steep dried or fresh shiso leaves in hot water for several minutes until the desired strength is achieved. This herbal tea offers potential health benefits, such as anti-inflammatory properties, and is rich in antioxidants. It makes for an excellent alternative to regular teas.

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Tip 4 Shiso leaf garnishes enhance dishes Using whole or finely chopped shiso leaves as garnishes can enhance the presentation and flavor of various dishes. They work particularly well with soups, rice dishes, sushi rolls, and desserts like fruit salads or sorbets. The bright green color adds visual appeal while imparting a subtle aromatic touch that complements both savory and sweet creations.