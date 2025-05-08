Simple chair exercises to improve flexibility
Chair exercises provide a convenient method to improve flexibility, particularly for novices.
These exercises can be done at home or the office, requiring just a chair and a few minutes of your day.
They aim to increase range of motion, decrease stiffness, and improve general well-being.
By adding these easy movements into your regimen, you can slowly but surely enhance your flexibility without needing much equipment or space.
Leg stretch
Seated leg extensions
Seated leg extensions are effective for stretching the hamstrings and improving your knee mobility.
Sit on the edge of a chair with feet flat on the floor.
Slowly extend one leg out in front of you until it is straight, keeping the other foot grounded.
Hold this position for five seconds before returning to the starting position.
Repeat this exercise ten times per leg to enhance flexibility in your lower body.
Arm movement
Arm circles while seated
Arm circles serve to loosen shoulder joints and enhance upper body flexibility.
Sit upright with feet flat on the ground and arms extended out to your sides at shoulder height.
Start making small circles with your arms, gradually increasing their size as you feel more comfortable.
Execute ten circles in one direction before switching to the opposite direction for another set of ten.
Torso rotation
Seated torso twists
Seated torso twists strengthen core muscles and boost spinal flexibility.
Sit upright, feet flat, and hands on thighs or crossed at your chest.
Twist gently to one side, hips forward, hold briefly, then return to center.
Twist to the opposite side, hold, and return to start.
Complete eight repetitions per session, alternating sides with each twist.
Ankle mobility
Ankle rotations from chair position
Ankle rotations help improve ankle joint mobility, which is important for balance stability during routine tasks like walking and running.
Sit comfortably, making sure both feet are flat against the surface.
Lift your right foot a little off the ground and rotate it clockwise five times, followed by counterclockwise.
Repeat the same process with your left foot.
Aim for three sets in each direction per session.