Release stress with these quick yoga poses

It can be difficult to maintain a good posture in an office environment with long hours of sitting and restricted movement. Chair yoga provides a practical solution by including easy-to-do poses at your desk. These will improve your posture, ease tension, and make you feel better without taking much time and space. Here are some simple chair yoga poses to improve posture and comfort effortlessly.

Tip 1 Seated mountain pose The seated mountain pose is another basic but essential exercise that helps align the spine and engages core muscles. Sit up straight with your feet flat on the floor and knees at a right angle. Place your hands on your thighs, palms down, and gently press your shoulders back while lifting your chest. Hold this position for several breaths to encourage proper alignment and stability.

Tip 2 Cat-cow stretch The cat-cow stretch helps relieve tension from the back and neck while also increasing flexibility. Start by sitting with your feet flat on the ground, hands placed on knees. Inhale deeply as you slightly arch your back forward (cow position), then exhale as you round your spine backward (cat position). Repeat this sequence a few times to improve spinal mobility.

Tip 3 Seated forward bend This pose helps in stretching the lower back and hamstrings while also calming the mind. Sit with feet hip-width apart, inhale deeply, then exhale as you slowly bend forward from the hips, reaching toward your toes or ankles if possible. Keep breathing steadily as you hold this stretch for a few moments before returning to an upright position.