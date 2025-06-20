Take care of your dog's dental health at home
Maintaining your dog's dental health is extremely important and can be done easily with kitchen ingredients.
This way, you can save money and keep your fur baby away from harmful chemicals in commercial products.
Here are easy tips with household items for clean, healthy dog teeth.
Fresh breath
Baking soda for fresh breath
Baking soda is a versatile ingredient that can also help freshen your dog's breath. It serves as a natural deodorizer and helps neutralize odors in the mouth.
To use, mix a small amount of baking soda with water to form a paste, and gently brush your dog's teeth with it once or twice a week.
This simple method can help reduce bad breath without any harsh chemicals.
Natural toothpaste
Coconut oil as natural toothpaste
Coconut oil is also known for its antibacterial properties, which makes it a great choice for dog dental care.
You can use coconut oil as a natural toothpaste by applying it directly onto your dog's toothbrush or finger brush.
Gently brush their teeth with the oil to help reduce plaque buildup and promote healthier gums.
Plaque removal
Apple slices for plaque removal
Apple slices make for a delicious treat and are also good at pulling plaque off your dog's teeth.
The apples' texture scrubs off food and plaque naturally while also delivering important vitamins such as vitamin C.
Offer apple slices as an occasional snack, making sure they are cut into appropriate sizes to avoid choking hazards.
Gum health
Carrot sticks for gum health
Carrot sticks make for an excellent tool to promote gum health in pooches because of their crunchy texture.
Chewing on carrot sticks stimulates the gums and helps naturally remove debris from between the teeth.
Also, carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which promotes overall health when included in moderation in their diet.
Odor control
Parsley leaves for odor control
Parsley leaves are great for combating odor.
Their chlorophyll content acts as a natural deodorizer inside the mouth cavity of dogs when they are chewed upon regularly after meals/snacks throughout the day, if possible.
Just chop up fresh parsley leaves finely before adding them into food bowls with regular meals, so pets get maximum benefits over time without any added effort on part of owners themselves beyond initial preparation steps involved beforehand.