You must add these powerful nuts to your diet
What's the story
African nuts are taking the world of cuisine by storm, especially among vegetarians.
These nuts, packed with nutrients, provide some interesting flavors and textures to different dishes.
With the growing trend of plant-based diets, the use of African nuts in vegetarian recipes is gaining traction.
Today, we take a look at some of these amazing nuts and how they are revolutionizing vegetarian cooking globally.
#1
Baobab seeds: A nutrient powerhouse
Baobab seeds are praised for their rich nutritional value, such as fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants.
The seeds can be powdered to give a tangy taste to smoothies or other baked goods.
In savory dishes, baobab seeds add a crunchy element when garnished over salads or roasted vegetables.
Their versatility makes them a great addition to any vegetarian pantry.
#2
Tiger nuts: A sweet surprise
Though they are called tiger nuts, they're not nuts at all. In fact, tiger nuts are small tubers that have a naturally sweet taste.
High in fiber and healthy fats, they make the perfect snack or dessert ingredient.
Tiger nut flour is gluten-free and can easily replace regular flours in baking recipes.
You can also try tiger nut milk for a creamy, dairy-free smoothie/cereal base.
#3
Shea nuts: Beyond butter
While shea butter has gained popularity for skincare, shea nuts themselves serve culinary purposes too.
The oil from these nuts can be used for cooking because of its high smoke point and mild flavor profile.
Shea nut oil adds richness to soups and stews without overpowering the flavors of other ingredients.
#4
Kola nuts: More than just caffeine
Kola nuts contain caffeine but also provide distinct flavors that enhance both sweet and savory dishes alike (when used sparingly, because they are bitter if overused).
They add depth when grated into sauces or marinades with spices like ginger or cinnamon.
The spices complement kola's natural bitterness beautifully without overpowering it.
Either way you choose, using this versatile ingredient will surely elevate your next meal experience!