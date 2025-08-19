How to reduce eye strain caused by screen time

In today's digital age, extended screen time has become a norm. However, it can also cause eye strain and discomfort, impacting your well-being. Including simple eye relaxation techniques in your routine can relieve these issues and promote better digital wellness. They are easy to follow, can be added to your day without much effort, and provide relief from constant screen exposure.

Tip 1 Follow the 20-20-20 rule The 20-20-20 rule is a simple but effective trick to reduce eye strain. Every 20 minutes, take a break from your screen and focus on something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. This helps relax the muscles of your eyes and reduces fatigue from prolonged focus on close-up objects like computer screens or smartphones.

Tip 2 Blink more often When you're glued to screens, your blink rate usually reduces, resulting in annoying dry eyes. It's important that you consciously blink more often while using digital devices. Blinking regularly keeps your eyes moist by spreading tears evenly across the eye surface, thereby minimizing irritation as well as the feeling of dryness. This simple practice can make a noticeable difference to your eye comfort on screen.

Tip 3 Adjust screen settings Adjusting screen settings can make a huge difference to eye comfort. Make sure your screen's brightness matches the light in your surroundings; it shouldn't be overly bright or dim. Further, try increasing text size for easier reading and minimizing blue light exposure by switching to night mode or blue light filters that come with most devices.

Tip 4 Practice palming technique Palming is an extremely easy relaxation technique. You just have to cover your closed eyes with your palms (without applying any pressure). Sit comfortably, rub your hands together until warm and gently place them over closed eyes for a few minutes. This technique helps relax eye muscles and provides relief from tension caused by extended screen use.