You must visit these flower markets in India

India's flower markets are a riot of colors, with an awe-inspiring variety of blossoms that can leave anyone spellbound. Not just a visual treat, these markets also reflect the local culture and trade. From aromatic jasmine to bright marigolds, every market has its own specialty and appeal. Visiting these markets can be a sensory delight, giving locals and visitors a taste of India's floral wealth.

#1 Kolkata's Mullick Ghat Flower Market Situated near Howrah Bridge, Mullick Ghat Flower Market is one of Asia's largest flower markets. From fresh roses, marigolds, to lotuses, the market's early morning hustle with vendors setting up stalls is a sight to behold. The market remains open from dawn till dusk, giving you a taste of Kolkata's trading culture. You can see the bargaining scenes while soaking in the fragrant air of thousands of flowers.

#2 Bengaluru's KR Market Bengaluru's KR Market is known for its unbelievable variety of flowers, especially roses and chrysanthemums, at unbeatable prices. Early mornings are the best time to visit, as the market comes alive with traders unloading fresh stock. The colorful displays also attract photographers keen on capturing Bengaluru's floral essence.

#3 Delhi's Ghazipur Phool Mandi Ghazipur Phool Mandi in Delhi provides an exhaustive collection of flowers from various parts of India. Famous for its wholesale rates, this market is frequented by florists and event planners in need of bulk purchases. The selection ranges from traditional marigolds to exotic orchids, making it a one-stop shop for all things floral. A visit during peak hours can give you a glimpse of Delhi's lively flower trade scene.