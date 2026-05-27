Fix your posture with these pelvic tilt exercises

Pelvic tilt exercises are the key to improving posture and relieving lower back pain. These exercises target the core muscles, which are essential for maintaining good posture. By strengthening these muscles, you can improve your alignment and reduce strain on your spine. Here are five pelvic tilt exercises that can help you achieve better posture and a healthier back.

Tip 1 Basic pelvic tilt The basic pelvic tilt is a simple exercise that engages the core muscles. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Flatten your lower back against the ground by tightening your abdominal muscles. Hold for a few seconds before releasing. This exercise helps in building awareness of your core muscles and sets the foundation for more advanced movements.

Tip 2 Standing pelvic tilt The standing pelvic tilt is a great way to incorporate this exercise into your daily routine. Stand with feet hip-width apart, hands resting on hips. Slightly arch your lower back, then tuck your pelvis under while tightening your abdominal muscles. Repeat several times, focusing on smooth, controlled movements. This exercise can be easily done at work or at home, promoting better posture throughout the day.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Bridge pose The bridge pose strengthens the glutes and lower back while promoting pelvic stability. Start by lying on your back with knees bent and feet hip-width apart. Lift your hips toward the ceiling by squeezing your glutes and engaging your core muscles. Hold for a few seconds before lowering down slowly. Regular practice of this pose can improve spinal alignment and reduce lower back pain.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Cat-Cow stretch The cat-cow stretch increases flexibility in the spine while engaging core muscles effectively. Start on all fours, with hands under shoulders, and knees under hips. Inhale as you arch your back (cow position), then exhale as you round it (cat position). Repeat several times, focusing on fluid transitions between positions to release tension in the spine.