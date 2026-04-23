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5 Indian spiced teas you will love!
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5 Indian spiced teas you will love!

By Simran Jeet
Apr 23, 2026
11:27 am
What's the story

Indian spiced teas are a delightful blend of flavors, perfect for those who love the taste of spices. These teas are easy to prepare and can be enjoyed at any time of the day. With a few simple ingredients, you can create a comforting drink that warms the soul. Here are some easy recipes for Indian spiced teas that you can make at home without much hassle.

Ginger Twist

Masala chai with ginger

Masala chai is a popular Indian tea prepared with black tea leaves and an assortment of spices. For this version, add ginger to the mix. Boil water with ginger slices, add black tea leaves, and let it simmer. Add milk and sugar as per taste. This version gives a warm kick to the traditional masala chai.

Cardamom delight

Cardamom infused black tea

Cardamom-infused black tea is another simple, yet flavorful option. Start by boiling water with crushed cardamom pods. Add black tea leaves and let it steep for a few minutes. Strain into a cup and enjoy it plain or with milk for added richness. The aromatic cardamom elevates the taste of regular black tea.

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Cinnamon warmth

Cinnamon spiced green tea

For those who prefer green tea, cinnamon is an excellent spice to add. Boil water with a cinnamon stick, and then add green tea leaves or bags. Let it steep for three minutes before removing the tea leaves or bags. This drink is refreshing yet soothing, thanks to the combination of green tea and cinnamon.

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Tulsi infusion

Tulsi (holy basil) chai

Tulsi chai combines the benefits of tulsi leaves with traditional chai spices, like ginger or cardamom. Boil water with tulsi leaves and any other desired spice, like ginger or cardamom. Add black tea leaves and let it simmer before adding milk, if desired. This chai not only tastes good but also offers health benefits associated with tulsi.

Clove essence

Clove-spiced white tea

Clove-spiced white tea offers a subtle yet distinct flavor profile. Start by boiling water with whole cloves. Add white tea leaves and let it steep for a few minutes. Strain into cups, serving hot or cold, as preferred. The cloves add a warm essence to the delicate white tea, making it a unique and enjoyable beverage.

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