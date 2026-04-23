5 Indian spiced teas you will love!

Indian spiced teas are a delightful blend of flavors, perfect for those who love the taste of spices. These teas are easy to prepare and can be enjoyed at any time of the day. With a few simple ingredients, you can create a comforting drink that warms the soul. Here are some easy recipes for Indian spiced teas that you can make at home without much hassle.

Ginger Twist Masala chai with ginger Masala chai is a popular Indian tea prepared with black tea leaves and an assortment of spices. For this version, add ginger to the mix. Boil water with ginger slices, add black tea leaves, and let it simmer. Add milk and sugar as per taste. This version gives a warm kick to the traditional masala chai.

Cardamom delight Cardamom infused black tea Cardamom-infused black tea is another simple, yet flavorful option. Start by boiling water with crushed cardamom pods. Add black tea leaves and let it steep for a few minutes. Strain into a cup and enjoy it plain or with milk for added richness. The aromatic cardamom elevates the taste of regular black tea.

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Cinnamon warmth Cinnamon spiced green tea For those who prefer green tea, cinnamon is an excellent spice to add. Boil water with a cinnamon stick, and then add green tea leaves or bags. Let it steep for three minutes before removing the tea leaves or bags. This drink is refreshing yet soothing, thanks to the combination of green tea and cinnamon.

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Tulsi infusion Tulsi (holy basil) chai Tulsi chai combines the benefits of tulsi leaves with traditional chai spices, like ginger or cardamom. Boil water with tulsi leaves and any other desired spice, like ginger or cardamom. Add black tea leaves and let it simmer before adding milk, if desired. This chai not only tastes good but also offers health benefits associated with tulsi.