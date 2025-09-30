Do these stretches for better sleep quality

If you are struggling to get a good night's sleep, stretching exercises can be a simple yet effective way to relax your body and mind. These stretches can relieve tension, improve circulation, and promote relaxation, making it easier to fall asleep. Here are five beginner-friendly stretching exercises that can help you get a restful sleep.

Neck relief Neck stretch for relaxation A neck stretch can relieve tension built up during the day. Sit or stand with your back straight. Slowly tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a gentle stretch on the opposite side of your neck. Hold for 15 seconds and switch sides. This exercise helps in releasing tightness in neck muscles, promoting relaxation.

Child's pose Child's pose for calmness Child's pose is a restorative yoga position that promotes calmness and relaxation. Kneel on the floor with your toes touching and knees apart. Sit back on your heels and extend your arms forward on the ground. Hold this position for 30 seconds while taking deep breaths. This stretch helps in calming the mind by reducing stress levels.

Spine stretch Cat-Cow stretch for spine flexibility The cat-cow stretch improves spine flexibility and relieves back tension. Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Inhale as you arch your back (cow pose), then exhale as you round it (cat pose). Repeat five times at a slow pace. This movement sequence enhances spinal mobility, which is essential for relaxing before bed.

Hamstring stretch Forward bend for hamstring release A forward bend helps in releasing tight hamstrings, which can interfere with sleep comfort. Stand with feet hip-width apart, bend forward from hips while keeping knees slightly bent if necessary, letting arms dangle towards the floor or holding onto elbows behind the head for a deeper stretch. Hold for 20 seconds before slowly rising back up.