Decluttering home? Here's how to start

Decluttering your home enhances mental peace by creating a clean and organized environment. Now, for starters, it may appear to be intimidating, but it is not as difficult as it seems, especially with these simple steps. Here's a handy guide with practical tips for an effective declutter. By concentrating on one area at a time and deciding what to keep or discard, you can turn your space into a tranquil haven.

Initial step Start small with one room To begin, pick one room or area of your home to tackle. Starting small ensures that you don't feel overwhelmed and see results quickly. Pick a space that's frequently used, like the kitchen or the living room, where clutter tends to pile up. By focusing on one area at a time, you can methodically work through your home without feeling disheartened.

Organizing method Sort items into categories Once you've decided on an area, sort items into piles: keep, donate, recycle, or discard. This way, you're making clear decisions regarding every item's purpose and necessity in your life. Be honest about what you really need and use regularly vs things that are just taking up space. This categorization makes decluttering a tad bit easier by giving you something to do with every item.

Time management Set time limits for each session Allocate specific time slots for decluttering sessions instead of attempting to do it all at once. Setting a timer for 30 minutes or an hour prompts focused effort without burnout. Regular short sessions are more effective than sporadic long ones as they keep the momentum going and avoid the exhaustion setting in.

Storage tips Use storage solutions wisely Invest in practical storage solutions, like bins or shelves, that help organize remaining items efficiently. Labeling containers ensures easy access and retrieval of belongings when you need them, while keeping things orderly in the space over time. Avoid over-purchasing storage units; instead, focus on maximizing existing spaces creatively before adding new ones.