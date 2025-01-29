Visiting Sri Lanka? 5 tea variants you can't miss
What's the story
Sri Lanka is known for its colorful culture, stunning landscapes, and a thriving tradition of street tea.
This article explores the various types of street tea found throughout the island, shedding light on this integral part of Sri Lankan life.
From the bustling streets of Colombo to the peaceful hills of Kandy, each region offers its unique take on this beloved beverage.
Ceylon Brews
The heart of Ceylon tea
World-famous Ceylon tea isn't just Sri Lanka's lifeblood; their streets practically pulse with it.
Vendors on almost every corner serve up steaming cups of fresh-brewed black tea. And at 50 cents a cup, it's a cheap luxury for locals and tourists alike.
The strong taste, coupled with aromatic spices in some versions, makes it a must-try authentic Sri Lankan experience.
Jaggery tea
Black tea sweetened with jaggery
A unique spin on the classic black tea is achieved through the use of jaggery - an unrefined sugar derived from coconut sap or sugarcane.
This natural sweetener not only amplifies the taste but also introduces additional health benefits to the beverage.
Costing around 70 cents a cup, jaggery tea provides a richer flavor experience and is particularly sought after during colder months for its comforting warmth.
Masala chai
Masala chai: A spiced concoction
Masala chai is another version loved by locals and tourists alike.
It's made by brewing black tea with a blend of aromatic spices like cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and ginger.
Every vendor has their own secret recipe, so each cup is a unique adventure.
Priced at ~$1/cup, masala chai is the perfect choice for those who want to add some spice to their tea time.
Cool brews
Iced tea innovations
In Sri Lanka's tropical climate, iced teas are a novel twist providing relief from the heat.
Vendors artfully infuse traditional teas with local fruits like mangoes or passion fruit, or incorporate herbal notes of lemongrass, to craft invigorating drinks priced around $1-$1.50 a glass.
These chilled infusions are more than just thirst-quenchers; they're a testament to Sri Lanka's talent for harmonizing tradition with contemporary flavors.
Herbal infusions
Herbal teas
Whether you're a wellness enthusiast or just need a moment of calm, herbal teas brewed from indigenous plants like gotu kola or moringa are a Sri Lankan specialty.
These infusions offer a range of health benefits, from aiding digestion to boosting mental clarity.
Typically served hot for around 80 cents a cup, these teas are a tasty introduction to Sri Lanka's herbal medicine heritage.