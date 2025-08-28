Skip these overrated spots in Japan

Japan is a country blessed with culture, history, and natural beauty. Though many tourists head to hotspots like Tokyo , and Kyoto, there are numerous offbeat places that can give you a taste of the real Japan. These hidden gems can give you a glimpse of Japanese life away from the throngs of tourists. From tranquil terrains to age-old towns, these places can give you unique experiences.

#1 Discover Tottori's sand dunes Tottori Prefecture is also home to Japan's largest sand dunes, which stretch along the coast for over 16 kilometers. Unlike crowded beaches elsewhere, Tottori offers a peaceful escape with its vast sandy landscapes and stunning views of the Sea of Japan. Visitors can enjoy activities such as sandboarding or camel rides while taking in the natural beauty of this unique environment.

#2 Explore Shikoku's Iya Valley Known for its dramatic scenery and remote location, the Iya Valley on Shikoku Island is a treat for nature lovers. This secluded area is characterized by steep mountain slopes draped in lush greenery and traditional vine bridges across deep gorges. The valley offers hiking trails with breathtaking views and a glimpse of rural Japanese life through local inns called ryokans.

#3 Visit Kanazawa's historic districts Kanazawa is usually overshadowed by other Japanese cities, but it has the most stunning historic districts, similar to Kyoto, minus the touristy crowds. The Nagamachi Samurai District has samurai houses with earthen walls and narrow lanes, while the Higashi Chaya District has teahouses where geisha once performed. Kanazawa also has gorgeous gardens, like Kenrokuen Garden, which are ideal for a casual stroll.

#4 Experience Okinawa's traditional culture Okinawa Prefecture provides a totally different cultural experience from mainland Japan, owing to its history as part of the Ryukyu Kingdom until it joined Japan in 1879. Explore traditional Okinawan villages such as Taketomi Island where you will find red-tiled roofs bordered by coral stone walls, amidst pristine beaches with crystal-clear waters perfect for snorkeling or diving adventures around coral reefs full of marine life.