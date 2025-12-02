Skipping or jogging: Which is better for metabolism?

Skipping and jogging are two of the most popular cardio exercises that can help you boost your metabolism. Both activities are easy to do and can be done almost anywhere, making them accessible to most people. While jogging is a steady-state exercise, skipping offers a high-intensity workout that can be done in short bursts. Here's how each of these exercises affects your metabolic rate.

#1 Caloric burn comparison Both skipping and jogging are effective at burning calories, but they do so in different ways. Skipping generally burns more calories in a shorter time due to its high-intensity nature. A person weighing around 70 kg can burn approximately 10 calories per minute while jogging at a moderate pace. The same person may burn around 13 calories per minute while skipping.

#2 Impact on heart rate Skipping usually elevates the heart rate faster than jogging because of its dynamic movements and the need for quick footwork. This increased heart rate can lead to a higher calorie burn in a shorter period. Jogging, on the other hand, maintains a steady heart rate over longer durations, which can be beneficial for endurance training but may not spike metabolism as quickly as skipping.

#3 Muscle engagement levels Both skipping and jogging engage different muscle groups, contributing to overall fitness. Skipping primarily works out the calves, thighs, and core muscles, while also improving coordination. Jogging mainly targets the lower body muscles like quadriceps and hamstrings but also helps in building stamina over time. The choice between them may depend on which muscle groups you want to focus on.