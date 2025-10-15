Skirt + kurti: 5 monsoon styles to try

The monsoon season calls for a change in fashion, but that doesn't mean you have to compromise on style. Skirts paired with kurtis make for a perfect combination, giving you comfort and elegance during the rains. The combination is not just versatile but also allows you to experiment with colors and patterns that reflect the season's mood. Here are five monsoon styles to rock skirts with kurtis.

Style 1 A-line skirts with printed kurtis A-line skirts are perfect for the rainy season as they don't cling to the body. When paired with printed kurtis, they make for an effortlessly chic look. Choose lightweight fabrics like cotton or linen to stay comfortable. Floral or abstract prints can add a pop of color to your outfit, making it lively even on cloudy days.

Style 2 Maxi skirts and long kurtis Maxi skirts paired with long kurtis make for a graceful silhouette that's perfect for any occasion. Go for flowy fabrics that allow air circulation, keeping you cool in humid weather. Neutral tones or pastel shades can make the outfit more versatile, while subtle embroidery or embellishments can add an element of sophistication.

Style 3 Denim skirts with casual kurtis Denim skirts are a classic choice that goes well with casual kurtis. They are durable and easy to maintain, making them ideal for the monsoon season. Pairing them with simple cotton kurtis in solid colors or minimalistic patterns gives you a laid-back yet stylish look that's perfect for everyday wear.

Style 4 Pleated skirts with asymmetrical kurtis Pleated skirts add texture and movement to your outfit, making them a great choice for monsoon styling. When paired with asymmetrical kurtis, they create an interesting visual balance. Opt for darker hues or earthy tones that hide water spots easily while adding depth to your ensemble.