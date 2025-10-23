Skydiving on your list? Here's where to go

Skydiving over the Fish River Canyon in Namibia is an experience like no other. The canyon, one of the largest canyons in the world, offers breathtaking views and an adrenaline rush to adventure lovers. The combination of natural beauty and thrill makes it a must-try for those seeking unique experiences. Here's everything you need to know about this amazing skydiving opportunity.

Timing Best time for skydiving The best time to go skydiving over the Fish River Canyon is during Namibia's dry season, which lasts from May to September. During these months, the weather is stable with clear skies and minimal wind, making it ideal for skydiving. The temperatures are also mild, making it comfortable for participants before and after their jump.

Preparation Preparing for your jump Before you head for your skydiving experience, make sure you are physically fit and healthy. Most operators would require you to sign a waiver confirming you are fit for the activity. Wear comfortable clothing that allows free movement, and closed shoes with laces. Listen carefully during pre-jump briefings to understand safety procedures, and what to expect during your descent.

Operators Choosing the right operator Selecting a reputable skydiving operator is crucial for safety and enjoyment. Look for operators with experienced instructors, good safety records, and positive customer reviews. Check if they offer tandem jumps if you're a beginner or solo jumps if you have experience. Compare prices but prioritize safety over cost when making your decision.