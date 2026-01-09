Sledge hockey v/s footgolf: Which builds lower body strength better?

Sledge hockey and footgolf are two unique sports that provide different benefits, particularly in terms of building lower body strength. While both activities engage muscles differently, they can be an effective way to improve your lower body fitness. Here's a look at how these sports contribute to lower body strength and what makes them unique.

#1 Sledge hockey's impact on leg muscles Sledge hockey is a fast-paced sport that requires a lot of legwork. Players use their legs to propel themselves on sledges, which engages the quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves. The constant movement helps in building endurance and strength in these muscles. The sport also requires quick changes in direction, which further enhances muscle coordination and power.

#2 Footgolf's contribution to lower body fitness Footgolf combines elements of soccer and golf, where players kick a ball into a series of holes on a course. Walking the course involves a lot of walking, which helps in building stamina and toning leg muscles. The kicking motion engages the hip flexors, quadriceps, and calves. Regular play can improve balance and coordination while strengthening the lower body.

#3 Comparing cardiovascular benefits Both sledge hockey and footgolf provide cardiovascular benefits that indirectly help in building lower body strength. Sledge hockey's high-intensity nature keeps the heart rate up throughout the game, improving cardiovascular health along with muscle endurance. Footgolf's leisurely pace allows players to maintain a steady heart rate while walking between holes, promoting aerobic fitness.