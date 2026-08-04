Why Slovenia is a paradise for nature lovers

Lake Bled is one of Slovenia's most iconic sights.

The emerald-green lake is dotted with a tiny island, which has a picturesque church on it. The backdrop of the Julian Alps makes it even more stunning.

You can take a traditional pletna boat to the island, or walk around the lakeside promenade for panoramic views.

The medieval Bled Castle, perched on a cliff, adds to the charm of this place.