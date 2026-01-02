Shop smart: 5 bulk buys worth your money

Shopping in Africa can be a delightful experience, especially when you know what to buy in bulk. Not only does buying in bulk save money, but it also ensures you get the best of local products. From food items to household essentials, there are plenty of things that can be bought in bulk and save you a fortune. Here are five things you can buy in bulk while shopping across Africa.

#1 Grains and cereals Grains and cereals are staples in most African households. Buying them in bulk can be economical as they have a long shelf life and are usually cheaper when purchased in large quantities. Staples like rice, maize meal, and wheat flour are commonly available at local markets. These items form the basis of many traditional dishes and can be stored for months without spoiling.

#2 Spices and herbs Spices and herbs are essential to African cuisine, giving flavor and aroma to dishes. Buying them in bulk ensures you always have your favorite spices on hand for cooking. Items like cumin, coriander, turmeric, and dried chilies are often sold at discounted rates when bought in larger quantities. This not only saves money but also allows you to experiment with different recipes at home.

#3 Dried fruits and nuts Dried fruits and nuts make for healthy snacks as well as ingredients for baking or cooking. Buying these items in bulk can be much cheaper than buying them individually. Commonly available options include raisins, apricots, almonds, and cashews. They have a long shelf life when stored properly, making them an ideal choice for bulk purchases.

#4 Cleaning supplies Household cleaning supplies are also best bought in bulk. Items like detergents, soaps, and disinfectants tend to be cheaper when bought in larger quantities. This is especially true if you buy them directly from wholesalers or manufacturers. Not only does this save you money, but it also ensures you always have cleaning essentials at home.