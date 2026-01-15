These smart grocery habits can help reduce food waste

Food waste is a major problem in several African countries, where it causes economic losses and environmental harm. However, smart shopping can help minimize this waste. By adopting some practical strategies, consumers can make the most of their groceries while contributing to sustainability. Here are five smart shopping hacks that can help reduce food waste across Africa , making the most of available resources and promoting eco-friendly practices.

Tip 1 Plan meals ahead Planning meals in advance is an effective way to minimize food waste. By deciding what to cook for the week, shoppers can buy only what they need, avoiding unnecessary purchases. This method not only saves money but also ensures that perishable items are used before they spoil. Meal planning encourages buying ingredients that complement each other, reducing the chances of leftovers going bad.

Tip 2 Buy in bulk wisely Buying in bulk often comes with discounts, but it should be done wisely to avoid spoilage. Shoppers should consider how quickly they can use up bulk items before they expire or go stale. Group buying with friends or family can also be an effective way to split large quantities while ensuring everything gets consumed on time.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Embrace seasonal produce Seasonal produce is usually cheaper and fresher, which means it lasts longer than out-of-season fruits and vegetables. By opting for seasonal items, shoppers not only save money but also help reduce the carbon footprint associated with transporting out-of-season produce from far-off places. Eating what's in season also encourages variety in diets and supports local farmers.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Utilize leftovers creatively Leftovers don't have to go to waste if they're used creatively in new dishes. For example, yesterday's roasted vegetables can be tossed into today's salad or soup. Not only does this cut down on waste, but it also sparks creativity in the kitchen. Trying out new recipes with leftover ingredients can make meals exciting while ensuring nothing goes uneaten.