Smart ways to organize spare buttons at home

Buttons are the most underrated yet most useful things that can be found in any home. They can be used for a number of purposes, from mending clothes to crafting. However, without proper organization, they can easily get lost or tangled up. Here are five innovative ways to organize spare buttons at home, making sure you always have the right one on hand when you need it.

Tip 1 Use a pill organizer A pill organizer is a great tool for sorting buttons by size or color. Each compartment can hold different button types, making it easy to find what you need quickly. This method also keeps buttons visible and accessible, reducing the time spent searching through piles of mixed-up pieces.

Tip 2 Repurpose Mason jars Mason jars make for an excellent storage solution for buttons. You can easily see through the glass, so you can quickly identify the contents without opening each jar. Plus, labeling the jars by size or color can further simplify the organization process, making it easy to locate specific buttons when needed.

Tip 3 Utilize ice cube trays Ice cube trays are perfect for sorting small items like buttons. Just place each button type in a separate compartment, and voila! You have an organized system that takes little space. This method is especially useful if you have a lot of small buttons that would otherwise get lost in larger containers.

Tip 4 Employ magnetic strips Magnetic strips can be attached to walls or inside drawers to hold metal-backed buttons securely in place. Just stick the buttons onto the strip, and they stay put until you need them again. This technique not only saves space but also keeps your collection visible and easy to access.