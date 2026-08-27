Seychelles is home to spectacular snorkeling spots!
What's the story
Seychelles, a beautiful archipelago in the Indian Ocean, is famous for its stunning underwater life. The islands are home to some of the best snorkeling spots in the world, where you can explore colorful coral reefs and a variety of marine life. Whether you're a pro or a beginner, Seychelles has something to offer for everyone. Here are some of the best snorkeling spots in Seychelles.
St. Pierre
Explore St. Pierre Island
St. Pierre Island is a small islet near Curieuse Island. The crystal-clear waters around this island make it a perfect spot for snorkeling.
You can find plenty of fish species here, including parrotfish and clownfish.
The shallow waters make it ideal for beginners, as well as experienced snorkelers looking to explore vibrant marine life up close.
Anse Lazio
Discover Anse Lazio's underwater wonders
Anse Lazio on Praslin Island is famous for its pristine beaches and rich marine life.
The waters here are teeming with colorful fish and sea turtles. Snorkelers can explore the coral reefs just a few meters from the shore.
The calm waters make it an ideal place for families and those new to snorkeling.
Curieuse Island
Experience Curieuse Island's marine diversity
Curieuse Island is not only famous for its giant tortoises but also for its amazing snorkeling opportunities.
The waters around the island are home to a plethora of fish species, including snappers and groupers.
You can snorkel along the rocky coastlines and discover hidden reefs that are teeming with life.
Baie Ternay
Enjoy Baie Ternay National Marine Park
Baie Ternay National Marine Park on Mahe Island offers some of the best snorkeling experiences in Seychelles.
The park is home to rich coral gardens, and a plethora of marine life, including rays and various fish species.
Guided tours are available here, which can help you explore this underwater paradise safely.
Safety tips
Tips for safe snorkeling in Seychelles
While snorkeling in Seychelles, make sure to wear a life jacket if you are a beginner or not a strong swimmer.
Always snorkel with a buddy for safety, and keep an eye on the weather conditions, as currents can change quickly.
Respect marine life by not touching or disturbing creatures, and avoid stepping on coral reefs to preserve the delicate ecosystem.