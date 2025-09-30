Soothe cold with these mint-based remedies

Mint has been a natural remedy for centuries, providing relief from various ailments, including colds. Its refreshing aroma and cooling sensation can help alleviate some symptoms of a cold. From inhaling its scent to applying it topically, mint offers several ways to find relief. Here are five ways to use mint for cold relief.

Tip 1 Inhale mint steam Inhaling steam infused with mint can open nasal passages and ease congestion. Boil water in a pot, remove from heat, and add a few drops of peppermint oil or fresh mint leaves. Lean over the pot with a towel draped over your head to trap the steam, and breathe deeply. This method can help clear sinuses and make breathing easier.

Tip 2 Apply mint oil topically Applying diluted mint oil on the chest and temples can provide a soothing effect. Mix a few drops of peppermint oil with a carrier oil like coconut or olive oil before applying it to avoid skin irritation. The menthol in mint creates a cooling sensation that may reduce headache and muscle tension associated with colds.

Tip 3 Drink mint tea Drinking warm mint tea is another effective way to soothe cold symptoms. Steep fresh mint leaves in hot water for five minutes, strain, and enjoy the tea while it's warm. This drink not only hydrates but also provides antioxidants that may support your immune system during a cold.

Tip 4 Gargle with mint water Gargling with mint-infused water can soothe a sore throat and reduce inflammation. Add fresh mint leaves or peppermint oil to warm water and stir well. Gargle this mixture several times a day for relief from throat discomfort caused by colds.