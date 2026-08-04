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Headache? Try these spices for natural relief
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Headache? Try these spices for natural relief

By Simran Jeet
Aug 04, 2026
02:10 pm
What's the story

Headaches can be a common ailment that disrupts daily activities. While over-the-counter medications are widely used, many people prefer natural remedies to alleviate discomfort. Spices have been used for centuries in traditional medicine to provide relief from headaches. They offer a natural alternative, without the side effects of some pharmaceutical options. Here are five spices known for their potential headache-relieving properties.

Ginger's benefits

Ginger: A soothing spice

Ginger is another powerful anti-inflammatory agent that may help reduce headache pain.

It is believed to inhibit the synthesis of prostaglandins, which are compounds that contribute to inflammation and pain.

Consuming ginger tea or adding fresh ginger to meals may provide relief from tension headaches and migraines.

Turmeric's properties

Turmeric: The golden spice

Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

It may help reduce the intensity and frequency of headaches by combating inflammation in the body.

Adding turmeric to your diet through curries or golden milk could be beneficial for those suffering from chronic headaches.

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Peppermint's effect

Peppermint: A refreshing relief

Peppermint oil is often used topically for headache relief due to its cooling effect on the skin.

The menthol in peppermint oil helps relax muscles around the temples and improves blood circulation, which can alleviate headache symptoms.

Diluting peppermint oil with a carrier oil, and applying it to the forehead, may provide quick relief.

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Cinnamon's role

Cinnamon: A warming spice

Cinnamon has been traditionally used to treat various ailments, including headaches.

Its warming effect can help improve blood flow and reduce muscle tension, which are common triggers for headaches.

Adding cinnamon powder to warm beverages, or using it as a seasoning in food, might help ease headache discomfort.

Clove's influence

Clove: An aromatic aid

Clove oil is known for its analgesic properties, making it effective against headaches caused by tension or sinus issues.

The eugenol present in clove oil acts as a natural painkiller by blocking certain neurotransmitters responsible for sending pain signals to the brain.

Applying diluted clove oil on affected areas may offer significant relief.

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