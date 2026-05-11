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Cucumber slices can help reduce sunburn discomfort

Cucumber slices can help reduce sunburn discomfort

By Pallabi Chatterjee
May 11, 2026
05:17 pm
What's the story

Cucumber slices are a popular home remedy for sunburn relief. They are known for their cooling properties, which can help reduce the discomfort caused by sunburn. Using cucumber slices is simple and cost-effective, making it an accessible option for many. This method leverages the natural compounds in cucumbers to provide relief without the use of chemicals or expensive products.

Natural coolants

Cooling properties of cucumbers

Cucumbers are mostly made of water, making them an ideal natural coolant. The high water content helps hydrate the skin and reduces inflammation caused by sunburn. When applied directly on the affected areas, cucumber slices can give instant relief by lowering skin temperature and soothing irritation.

Reduce swelling

Anti-inflammatory benefits

Cucumbers also contain compounds like caffeic acid and ascorbic acid, which have anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds help reduce swelling and redness associated with sunburn. Applying cucumber slices to sunburnt areas can help calm irritated skin and promote healing.

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Simple steps

Easy application method

To use cucumber slices for sunburn relief, first wash and slice a fresh cucumber into thin pieces. Place the slices directly onto the affected areas of your skin. Leave them on for about 15 minutes or until they become warm to the touch. Replace with fresh slices as needed until discomfort subsides.

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Affordable relief

Cost-effective solution

Using cucumber slices as a remedy for sunburn is an affordable alternative to commercial products that may cost more than ₹1,500 per item. Since cucumbers are widely available in markets or grocery stores at reasonable prices, this method provides effective relief without straining your budget.

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