How lemon balm benefits your hair and scalp
Lemon balm, a member of the mint family, holds a special place in herbal medicine for its calming and uplifting properties.
And, now its benefits for hair care, specifically scalp health, are being recognized.
This article explores how incorporating lemon balm into your hair care routine can invigorate and soothe your scalp.
Cleansing
Natural scalp cleanser
Lemon balm's antifungal and antimicrobial properties help cleanse the scalp naturally and effectively.
By using a diluted lemon balm rinse or adding lemon balm oil to your shampoo, you can eliminate product buildup and excess sebum without disrupting the scalp's natural oil balance.
This gentle cleansing approach supports a healthy scalp environment, promoting optimal conditions for hair growth.
Soothing
Soothing scalp irritation
If you're dealing with an itchy or flaky scalp, lemon balm can help! Its anti-inflammatory properties soothe irritation and fight dandruff.
Just use a lemon balm tea rinse after shampooing. Steep two tablespoons of dried leaves in boiling water for 15 minutes, let it cool, then use as a final rinse. Say goodbye to that itchy scalp and hello to comfort!
Growth
Enhancing hair growth
The abundant polyphenolic compounds in lemon balm do double duty: they shield the scalp from oxidative stress and may also invigorate hair follicles to encourage growth.
Adding lemon balm extract to your hair care routine can boost blood flow to the scalp with a gentle massage, creating the ideal environment for hair to flourish.
Fragrance
Natural fragrance addition
In addition to its calming benefits, lemon balm imparts a fresh citrus aroma to hair products without the need for synthetic fragrances that can irritate sensitive scalps.
You can easily make a DIY scented hair mist by combining water and a few drops of lemon balm essential oil in a spray bottle.
Spritz this mist throughout the day for instant refreshment that also soothes and invigorates your scalp.
Maintenance
Maintaining scalp health naturally
Regular use of lemon balm in the form of rinses, oils, or mists can significantly improve overall scalp health.
Its natural antiseptic properties prevent bacterial and fungal infections while calming existing irritations or inflammations on the scalp.
For optimal benefits, use it consistently as part of your weekly hair care routine.