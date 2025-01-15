Discover historic lighthouses near Cape Cod, Massachusetts
What's the story
Cape Cod, Massachusetts, is a treasure trove of maritime history and natural splendor.
Iconic lighthouses stand as silent sentinels, guiding sailors while offering a peek into the past and serving as unique weekend retreats.
Discover five of the most enchanting lighthouse tours near Cape Cod for a truly immersive experience.
Recommendation 1
Nauset Light's historic charm
The iconic red and white beacon of Nauset Light shines brightly in Eastham.
This lighthouse offers guided tours that delve into its rich past and significance in maritime navigation and history.
Climbing to the top rewards visitors with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, making this a must-visit spot for photographers and history enthusiasts.
Recommendation 2
Highland Light's majestic views
Highland Light, also known as Cape Cod Light, stands as a beacon of history on Truro's cliffs. It is the oldest and tallest lighthouse in Cape Cod.
Climbing to its top, visitors are rewarded with panoramic views of the Cape Cod National Seashore.
The area around the lighthouse is perfect for leisurely walks or picnics, making it a serene getaway for families or couples.
Recommendation 3
Chatham Light's coastal splendor
Chatham Lighthouse, located in the charming town of Chatham, offers guided tours that shed light on its functioning role and historical significance.
Nestled next to beautiful beaches, it makes for the perfect starting point for a day of coastal discovery or for simply unwinding in the calming sea breeze.
Plus, the nearby town boasts of cute shops and welcoming cafes that definitely deserve a visit.
Recommendation 4
Race Point Light's secluded escape
If you want to avoid the maddening crowd, head to Race Point Lighthouse in Provincetown. You can reach there only by hiking or taking an off-road vehicle tour.
In exchange for your effort, you'll be rewarded with near-total solitude and sweeping views of the open ocean.
The lighthouse is part of a larger wildlife sanctuary, and you may see seals lounging on the sandbars in the distance.
Recommendation 5
Three Sisters Lighthouses' quaint trio
The Three Sisters Lighthouses in Eastham stand together, providing a glimpse of history unique to Cape Cod.
These charming structures have been preserved to tell their story, evolving from functional beacons guiding mariners to historic landmarks.
Visiting them is like stepping back in time, experiencing New England's rich maritime past through their stories and landscapes.