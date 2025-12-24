Sore calves? Try these home remedies

If you are into running, sore calves can be a common problem. The discomfort can hamper your performance and make it difficult to go about your day. Luckily, there are natural remedies that can help relieve the soreness and get you back on your feet. These remedies are easy to use and can be found in most households. Here are five effective ways to ease sore calves naturally.

Tip 1 Warm compress application Applying a warm compress to sore calves can increase blood flow and relax the muscles. Simply soak a cloth in warm water, wring out the excess, and place it on the affected area for about 15 minutes. This method is particularly useful after a workout when muscles are tense and need relaxation.

Tip 2 Epsom salt bath soak Soaking in an Epsom salt bath is another great way to relieve muscle soreness. Epsom salt contains magnesium, which helps reduce inflammation and muscle pain. Just add two cups of Epsom salt to warm bathwater and soak for about 20 minutes. This remedy not only relaxes your muscles but also gives you a calming effect.

Tip 3 Gentle stretching exercises Gentle stretching exercises can help alleviate muscle tightness and improve flexibility in your calves. Simple stretches, like calf raises or wall stretches, can be done easily at home. Hold each stretch for 15 seconds without bouncing, as this prevents further strain on the muscles.

Tip 4 Hydration with herbal teas Staying hydrated is key to muscle recovery, and herbal teas can be a soothing way to keep your fluid intake up. Chamomile or peppermint tea are good options, as they have anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce soreness over time.