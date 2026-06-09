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Coastal calm: South Korea's scenic seaside towns

By Simran Jeet 04:56 pm Jun 09, 202604:56 pm

What's the story

South Korea's coastal towns are the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. These towns offer a peaceful retreat with their stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage. From pristine beaches to quaint markets, these places have a lot to offer for those looking for tranquility and exploration. Here are some of the most peaceful coastal towns in South Korea, and what makes them special.