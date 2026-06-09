Coastal calm: South Korea's scenic seaside towns
What's the story
South Korea's coastal towns are the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. These towns offer a peaceful retreat with their stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage. From pristine beaches to quaint markets, these places have a lot to offer for those looking for tranquility and exploration. Here are some of the most peaceful coastal towns in South Korea, and what makes them special.
#1
Jeongdongjin: A sunrise paradise
Jeongdongjin is famous for its breathtaking sunrises, making it a favorite among early risers. The town has a beautiful beach lined with pine trees, making it a perfect spot for morning walks. The Rail Bike Park is another attraction where visitors can ride along the coast on converted train tracks. Jeongdongjin also has the Hourglass Park, which features one of the world's largest hourglasses.
#2
Gangneung: Cultural coastal retreat
Gangneung is a perfect blend of culture and nature. It has several historical sites like Ojukheon House and Seongyojang House, which give a glimpse of traditional Korean architecture. The town also has beautiful beaches like Gyeongpo Beach, where you can relax or indulge in water sports. Gangneung's vibrant local markets serve delicious street food and handmade crafts, making it a must-visit for cultural enthusiasts.
#3
Tongyeong: The Naples of Korea
Known as the Naples of Korea, Tongyeong is famous for its scenic bay dotted with islands. The town offers ferry tours to nearby islands such as Mireuksan and Hansando, where you can hike through lush trails and enjoy panoramic views. Tongyeong's Dongpirang Village is famous for its colorful murals that tell stories of local history and folklore.
#4
Sokcho: Gateway to Seoraksan National Park
Sokcho is not just a coastal town but also the gateway to Seoraksan National Park. While you can explore the rugged mountains of the park, Sokcho also has beautiful beaches, like Sokcho Beach, where you can relax after a day of hiking. The town has a bustling fish market where you can savor fresh seafood delicacies prepared by local vendors.
#5
Samcheok: Hidden gem along East Coast
Samcheok is famous for its stunning cliffs and caves along the East Coast. The town has attractions such as Hwanseongul Cave, one of Korea's longest caves, and Jukdo Beach, which is perfect for swimming or sunbathing. Samcheok also has scenic drives along coastal roads, offering breathtaking views of the ocean waves crashing against rugged shorelines.