Birdwatching in Portugal: 5 must-visit destinations 

Southern Portugal is a birdwatcher's paradise, with its diverse habitats and colorful avian species. From coastal wetlands to rolling hills, the region has plenty of opportunities to spot some of the most colorful birds. Whether you're a seasoned ornithologist or a casual nature lover, exploring these vibrant destinations can be an unforgettable experience. Here are some of the best places in southern Portugal to witness its avian wonders.

Coastal haven Ria Formosa Natural Park Ria Formosa Natural Park is famous for its diverse ecosystems and rich birdlife. The park has lagoons, marshes, and islands that are home to various species. Birdwatchers can spot flamingos, herons, and a number of migratory birds here. The park's well-maintained trails make it easy to explore different habitats and get close to the birds without disturbing them.

Rugged coastline Costa Vicentina Alentejo Coast Natural Park The Costa Vicentina Alentejo Coast Natural Park features dramatic cliffs and pristine beaches, making it an ideal spot for birdwatching. The park is home to several seabirds such as puffins and gulls that nest along the cliffs. The coastal winds create perfect conditions for these birds, making it a great place for birdwatchers to observe their behavior in natural surroundings.

Mountainous retreat Serra da Arrabida Natural Park Serra da Arrabida Natural Park is famous for its lush greenery and mountainous terrain. The park is home to a variety of birds, including eagles and vultures, which are often seen soaring over the hills. The diverse habitats within the park attract different species throughout the year, making it a popular spot for birdwatchers looking to see both resident and migratory birds.

Wetland wonders Algarve wetlands The Algarve region has several wetlands that serve as vital stopover points on migratory routes across Europe and Africa. These wetlands attract hundreds of thousands of birds every year, including storks, cranes, and waders like sandpipers or plovers, which feed on abundant food sources here. Birdwatching hides allow visitors an unobtrusive view into these bustling avian communities, without causing disturbance.