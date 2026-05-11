Spain's Costa Brava: 5 stunning coastal spots

Spain 's Costa Brava is famous for its rugged coastline, charming villages, and crystal-clear waters. The region has some of the most beautiful coastal spots that are perfect for a peaceful getaway. From secluded beaches to picturesque coves, Costa Brava has a lot to offer for those looking for a quiet escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Here are five hidden gems along this stunning coastline.

#1 Discovering Cala Estreta Cala Estreta is a hidden gem tucked away between cliffs and pine forests. This secluded cove can only be accessed by foot, which makes it less crowded than other beaches in the area. The clear waters are perfect for swimming and snorkeling, while the surrounding nature offers plenty of opportunities for hiking and exploring.

#2 Exploring Aiguablava Beach Aiguablava Beach is famous for its turquoise waters and fine sand. Situated near the village of Begur, this beach is surrounded by lush vegetation, giving it a tropical feel. You can either relax on the beach or take a kayak tour to explore nearby caves and rocky formations.

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#3 Unveiling Sa Riera Bay Sa Riera Bay is one of the largest beaches in Begur, but still retains its charm with its crystal-clear waters and soft sand. The bay is lined with traditional Mediterranean houses, adding to its beauty. You can enjoy sunbathing, or take part in water sports like paddleboarding or windsurfing.

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#4 Visiting Tamariu Cove Tamariu Cove is a postcard-perfect spot with its calm waters, surrounded by green hillsides. The small fishing village nearby has quaint restaurants serving local cuisine with fresh seafood options. This cove is perfect for families or anyone looking to unwind in a peaceful setting by the sea.