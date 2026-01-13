Speed walking or underwater treadmill: Which is better for joints?

Speed walking and underwater treadmills are two popular low-impact exercises that benefit joint health. Both activities are easy on the joints, making them ideal for people suffering from arthritis or recovering from injury. Here, we take a look at the benefits of speed walking and underwater treadmills, so you can make an informed decision about which exercise suits your needs better.

#1 Benefits of speed walking Speed walking is a simple exercise that requires no special equipment other than a good pair of shoes. It improves cardiovascular health, boosts mood, and helps maintain a healthy weight. Since speed walking is a weight-bearing exercise, it strengthens bones and muscles without putting too much strain on the joints. It can be easily incorporated into daily routines, making it accessible for most people.

#2 Advantages of underwater treadmills Underwater treadmills provide a unique environment where the buoyancy of water reduces impact on joints. This makes them ideal for rehabilitation purposes or for those with chronic pain conditions. The resistance offered by water also enhances muscle strengthening without increasing stress on the body. Underwater treadmills are often found in physical therapy centers, but some may have access at local gyms or pools.

Tip 1 Considerations for joint health When considering joint health, both speed walking and underwater treadmills offer distinct advantages. Speed walking can be done anywhere and is easy to fit into daily life, while underwater treadmills provide a controlled environment that minimizes impact. Individuals should consider their personal preferences, access to facilities, and specific health needs when choosing between these options.