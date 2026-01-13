Speed walking or underwater treadmill: Which is better for joints?
What's the story
Speed walking and underwater treadmills are two popular low-impact exercises that benefit joint health. Both activities are easy on the joints, making them ideal for people suffering from arthritis or recovering from injury. Here, we take a look at the benefits of speed walking and underwater treadmills, so you can make an informed decision about which exercise suits your needs better.
#1
Benefits of speed walking
Speed walking is a simple exercise that requires no special equipment other than a good pair of shoes. It improves cardiovascular health, boosts mood, and helps maintain a healthy weight. Since speed walking is a weight-bearing exercise, it strengthens bones and muscles without putting too much strain on the joints. It can be easily incorporated into daily routines, making it accessible for most people.
#2
Advantages of underwater treadmills
Underwater treadmills provide a unique environment where the buoyancy of water reduces impact on joints. This makes them ideal for rehabilitation purposes or for those with chronic pain conditions. The resistance offered by water also enhances muscle strengthening without increasing stress on the body. Underwater treadmills are often found in physical therapy centers, but some may have access at local gyms or pools.
Tip 1
Considerations for joint health
When considering joint health, both speed walking and underwater treadmills offer distinct advantages. Speed walking can be done anywhere and is easy to fit into daily life, while underwater treadmills provide a controlled environment that minimizes impact. Individuals should consider their personal preferences, access to facilities, and specific health needs when choosing between these options.
Tip 2
Cost and accessibility factors
Cost and accessibility are important factors to consider when choosing between speed walking and underwater treadmills. Speed walking requires little to no investment other than footwear, making it an economical choice for most people. Underwater treadmills may involve higher costs due to equipment use fees or the need for specialized facilities like pools or therapy centers.