Spencer jackets: How to style this iconic piece

Spencer jackets, a timeless piece from the fashion history, are coming back in trend this winter. These short, fitted jackets were once a favorite in the 19th century and are now making waves again for their versatility and style. Perfect for layering, spencer jackets can be worn over dresses or paired with modern outfits to create a chic look. Here's how you can incorporate spencer jackets into your winter wardrobe.

Tip 1 Versatile layering options Spencer jackets make for the perfect layering piece in winter. They can be worn over turtlenecks or sweaters to add an extra layer of warmth without compromising on style. The fitted nature of the jacket ensures that it doesn't add bulk, making it ideal for both casual and formal occasions. Pairing them with high-waisted trousers or skirts can create a balanced silhouette that is both flattering and fashionable.

Tip 2 Pairing with modern outfits To give a contemporary twist to your look, combine spencer jackets with modern outfits. For instance, wearing them over a midi dress or pairing them with wide-legged pants can create an interesting contrast between classic and modern styles. Opt for neutral colors like black or beige to keep the look versatile, or go for bold hues to make a statement.

Tip 3 Accessorizing for added flair Accessorizing is the key to making spencer jackets stand out this winter. Scarves, hats, and statement jewelry can take your outfit a notch up when worn with these jackets. A belt can also be used to cinch in the waist of the jacket, adding definition and style. Footwear like ankle boots or loafers complement the look well, while keeping comfort intact during colder months.

