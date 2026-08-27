Who knew spinach could be this delicious?
What's the story
Spinach is one of the most versatile and nutritious leafy greens that can be used in a variety of dishes. Famous for its rich iron and vitamin content, spinach can be used in more than just salads. Be it a seasoned cook or a novice, these five spinach-based dishes will give you a taste of different cuisines and cooking techniques.
Dish 1
Creamy spinach pasta delight
Creamy spinach pasta is a delicious dish that combines the richness of cream with the earthy flavor of spinach.
To make this dish, cook pasta until al dente, and set aside.
In another pan, sauté garlic in olive oil, add fresh spinach, and let it wilt.
Mix cream and Parmesan cheese until smooth, then combine with the pasta for a creamy coating.
Dish 2
Spinach stuffed mushrooms
Spinach stuffed mushrooms make for an excellent appetizer or side dish.
Start by removing the stems from large mushroom caps.
Prepare a filling by mixing chopped spinach, breadcrumbs, garlic, and cheese.
Stuff each mushroom cap generously with the mixture before baking them until golden brown.
Dish 3
Spinach and cheese quesadillas
Spinach and cheese quesadillas are quick to prepare and full of flavor.
Simply sauté fresh spinach until wilted, then mix it with shredded cheese of your choice.
Spread this mixture between two tortillas, and cook in a skillet until crispy on both sides.
Serve warm with salsa or sour cream.
Dish 4
Spinach lentil soup
Spinach lentil soup is hearty and nutritious, perfect for any time of the year.
Start by cooking lentils in vegetable broth until tender.
In another pot, sauté onions, carrots, and celery before adding diced tomatoes and the cooked lentils.
Stir in chopped spinach towards the end of cooking time for added freshness.
Dish 5
Spinach ricotta pancakes
Spinach ricotta pancakes make an interesting twist to regular pancakes.
Mix flour, ricotta cheese, milk, and chopped spinach to make a batter.
Cook each pancake in a skillet until golden brown on both sides.
Serve hot with your favorite toppings, like yogurt or fresh herbs, for added flavor.