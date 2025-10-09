Spinach v/s kale: Which is healthier?

Spinach and kale are two of the most popular leafy greens, both known for their health benefits. But, how do they compare when it comes to nutrition? Here's a look at the nutritional profiles of spinach and kale, their vitamins, minerals, and other health benefits. This will help you choose the right green for your diet.

#1 Vitamin content comparison Spinach is rich in vitamin A and vitamin K, providing more than 100% of the daily recommended intake per serving. It also contains a good amount of vitamin C. Kale is also high in vitamin A and K but beats spinach in vitamin C content. Both greens are excellent sources of these essential vitamins but differ slightly in their offerings.

#2 Mineral richness analysis Both spinach and kale are packed with essential minerals such as calcium, iron, and magnesium. Spinach has more iron than kale, making it a good option for those looking to up their iron intake. However, kale has higher calcium levels than spinach, which may be beneficial for those looking to increase their calcium consumption without dairy products.

#3 Antioxidant properties explored Antioxidants are important for fighting oxidative stress in the body. Kale is particularly famous for its high antioxidant content, including quercetin and kaempferol. Spinach also has antioxidants, such as lutein and zeaxanthin, which are good for eye health. Both greens offer unique antioxidant benefits that can help keep you healthy.