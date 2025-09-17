Spinach v/s kale: Comparing their nutrition

Spinach and kale are two leafy greens that are often pitted against each other for their nutritional benefits. Both are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them the top picks for the health-conscious. Although they are similar in some ways, each has its own set of unique characteristics that could cater to different dietary needs. Here's a look at the two greens.

#1 Vitamin content comparison Spinach is an excellent source of vitamin A, offering more than 50% of the recommended daily intake per serving. It is also a good source of vitamins C and K. Kale is richer in vitamin C than spinach with almost twice as much per serving. Further, kale provides more vitamin K than spinach, which is important for blood clotting and maintaining bone health.

#2 Mineral richness Both spinach and kale are excellent sources of minerals like calcium and iron. Spinach has more iron than kale, making it a good pick for anyone looking to boost their iron intake naturally. But kale offers more calcium per serving than spinach. This makes it a great option for anyone looking to support bone health through dietary sources.

#3 Antioxidant powerhouses Antioxidants are essential to protect cells from the damage done by free radicals. Spinach outshines with its rich content of lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that are crucial for eye health. Meanwhile, kale highlights an impressive antioxidant profile, containing compounds such as quercetin and kaempferol. These are known for their anti-inflammatory properties, further enhancing the nutritional benefits of kale.