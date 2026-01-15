Shoulder-length hair? Stacked barrette should be your go-to

The stacked barrette is a simple yet effective accessory that can instantly elevate shoulder-length hair. This hairstyle involves stacking multiple barrettes on top of each other, creating a chic and polished look. It is perfect for those who want to add some flair to their everyday hairstyle or need something quick for a special occasion. With the stacked barrette, you can achieve an elegant look without spending too much time or effort.

#1 Choosing the right barrettes Choosing the right barrettes is important for nailing the stacked look. Go for barrettes that are of the same size and shape for uniformity. You could also mix and match colors and textures for a more personalized touch, but make sure they complement each other. Metallic finishes can add a touch of sophistication, while colorful ones can add a fun element to your hairstyle.

#2 Positioning your barrettes Proper positioning is key to achieving a balanced stacked barrette look. Start by placing one barrette at the crown of your head, then add more as you go down towards the nape of your neck or wherever you prefer. Ensure each barrette is evenly spaced apart to maintain symmetry. Adjusting the angle slightly can create different effects, from sleek lines to more playful arrangements.

#3 Securing your hairstyle all day To ensure that your stacked barrette hairstyle stays put all day long, use hairpins or small clips as needed. A light misting of hairspray can also help keep everything in place without making it stiff or unnatural-looking. If you have fine hair, consider using texturizing spray before styling, as it adds grip and volume.

